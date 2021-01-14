Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Friday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.