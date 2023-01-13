 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: Mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

