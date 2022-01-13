This evening in Carlisle: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good …
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Clear skies early will give way to cloudy skies and light freezing rain after midnight. Low 22F. Win…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it wil…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. We'll see a low temperature …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. 16 degrees is today's …
This evening in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle tomorrow. It l…
Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool today. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. You may want …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Wednesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…