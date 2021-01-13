 Skip to main content
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

