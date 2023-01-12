This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Rain likely. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Friday. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Cumberland County
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
