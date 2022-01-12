Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.