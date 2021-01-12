Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Wednesday. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperature…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperature…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carlisle residents should expect te…
Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Monday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of …
This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle tomorrow. I…
This evening in Carlisle: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Carlisle will be…
Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degree…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle today. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degree…
For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Thursd…