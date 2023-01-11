This evening in Carlisle: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Thursday. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 68% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool tomorrow. It looks …
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carlisle residents should expec…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Sunday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahe…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Wind…