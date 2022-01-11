 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: Mostly clear. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

