This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
