Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for Cumberland County
