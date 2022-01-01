Carlisle's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
