Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

