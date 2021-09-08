Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Today's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.