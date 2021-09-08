The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Today's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a shower late…
The Carlisle area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Today's cond…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Th…
Today's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain…
This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. It looks to …
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperature…
Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degr…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Rain ending early. Partial clearing late. Potential for flooding rains. Low 57F. Winds N at 10 to 20…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low.…