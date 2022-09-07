Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 69% chance. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.