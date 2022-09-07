Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 69% chance. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
