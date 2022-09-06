Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until TUE 12:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
