Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until TUE 12:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

