 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

{{featured_button_text}}

Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News