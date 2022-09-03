Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.