Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until FRI 11:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.