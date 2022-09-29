Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.