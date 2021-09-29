Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds overnight. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect …
Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 d…
For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Car…
It will be a warm day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. T…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted.…
Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloud…
For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast,…
Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. It…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. To…