Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

