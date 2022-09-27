Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.