Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds light…
Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. C…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reac…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low.…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted.…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The Carlisle …
This evening in Carlisle: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 1…
Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloud…
It will be a warm day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. T…