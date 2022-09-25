It will be a warm day in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 68% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
