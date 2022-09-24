Today's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Mainly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skie…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and …
Today's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Carlisle's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reac…
This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 m…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Wednesday. The fore…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. To…
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Do…