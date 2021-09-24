Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 5:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
