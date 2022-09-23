Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
