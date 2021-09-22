 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

{{featured_button_text}}

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News