 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

{{featured_button_text}}

Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News