Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Warning until THU 3:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
