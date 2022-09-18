Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
This evening in Carlisle: Overcast with showers at times. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, it will be a warm day…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures …
Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Per…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. It should…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skie…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 63F. Winds…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The f…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. …