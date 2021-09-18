Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should r…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Most likely…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun a…
It will be a warm day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Scattered shower…
Carlisle's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also clo…
The Carlisle area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected t…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Wednesday. …
This evening in Carlisle: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. The…