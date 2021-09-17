Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

It will be a warm day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.