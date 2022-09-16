Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Carlisle: Overcast with showers at times. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, it will be a warm day…
This evening in Carlisle: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Sunday, it will…
Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Per…
Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. It should…
Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. The are…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures …
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 63F. Winds…
The risk of death on extra-hot and polluted days is about three times greater than the effect of either high heat or high air pollution alone.