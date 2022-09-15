 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

