Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.