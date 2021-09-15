The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
