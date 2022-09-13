Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.