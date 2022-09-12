Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 75% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Carlisle: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Sunday, it will…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60…
Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. …
This evening in Carlisle: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Th…
Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. The are…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Mostly clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The area will see hea…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. C…
This evening in Carlisle: Overcast with showers at times. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, it will be a warm day…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to b…