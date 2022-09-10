Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
