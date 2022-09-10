 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

