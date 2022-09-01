Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperat…
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
For the drive home in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temp…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cl…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Plan o…
For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a hot day tomorro…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perf…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Rain showers in the evening, then clear overnight. Low 64F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 7…