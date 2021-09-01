Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from WED 5:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
