Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM EDT until SUN 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
