Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM EDT until SUN 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.