Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Today's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.