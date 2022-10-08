Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ten percent may not sound like a lot, but 10% of 20 inches is 2 inches, which is a lot of rain, especially on top of the 20 inches that already fell.
This evening in Carlisle: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Carl…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The area will see ge…
Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. The for…
For the drive home in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Carlisle. …
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We will see …
This evening in Carlisle: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. …
Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Scatte…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay …