Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.