Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

