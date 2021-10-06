 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

It will be a warm day in Carlisle. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

