Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

It will be a warm day in Carlisle. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.