Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 4, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph.