Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
